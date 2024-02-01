The secret ingredient is LOVE 🧡

love is a combination of six ingredients:

care, commitment, knowledge, responsibility, respect, and trust,



When I watch my young son cook, make bread, draw, paint and write - he does it with Love.



When I watch my elder son who’s an engineer work, designing, creating and building he does it with passion. Particularly when handling old woods.



Yes… I believe that Love is the key to a healthy happy kind long life.



