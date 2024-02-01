Previous
The secret ingredient is LOVE 🧡 by beverley365
150 / 365

The secret ingredient is LOVE 🧡

love is a combination of six ingredients:
care, commitment, knowledge, responsibility, respect, and trust,

When I watch my young son cook, make bread, draw, paint and write - he does it with Love.

When I watch my elder son who’s an engineer work, designing, creating and building he does it with passion. Particularly when handling old woods.

Yes… I believe that Love is the key to a healthy happy kind long life.

1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Beverley

