Previous
150 / 365
The secret ingredient is LOVE 🧡
love is a combination of six ingredients:
care, commitment, knowledge, responsibility, respect, and trust,
When I watch my young son cook, make bread, draw, paint and write - he does it with Love.
When I watch my elder son who’s an engineer work, designing, creating and building he does it with passion. Particularly when handling old woods.
Yes… I believe that Love is the key to a healthy happy kind long life.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
150
