Open the door... it may lead you someplace you never expected. by beverley365
151 / 365

Open the door... it may lead you someplace you never expected.

The Origin Of French Doors
The beautiful style of thefFrench door was originally developed in 17th century France during the Italian War. The thought behind its design was to light up dimly lit houses.
Indoor lighting was limited to lamps, candles, and furnaces, as there was no electricity.

This door is a special door…

Early start for me this morning, beginning with my 4 minute workout, which always wakes me up with a giggle.
Hop skip & a jump… I’m off
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
41% complete

