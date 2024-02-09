Previous
When was the first ‘smiley face drawn’? by beverley365
158 / 365

When was the first ‘smiley face drawn’?

Signature of Bernard Hennet, 1741.
Top top left…
Humans have created symbols featuring two dots for eyes and an upturned line for a mouth as far back as 3,700 years, as evidenced by a Hittite jug sporting what is believed to be a smiley face. Other early examples of smiley faces have also been discovered, such as an image drawn on a Slovakian municipal document from 1635 or one drawn by Bernard Hennet, a Czech Monk, in 1741.

My great aunt started using smiley face brass tack pins in her work and would draw one on invoices.

I’ve continued in her foot steps… it makes me happy 😊 happiness & silliness are contagious
Boxplayer ace
Fascinating info
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A great triptych and such interesting info, I was not aware of it at all :-)
February 9th, 2024  
