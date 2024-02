And there lies the addiction.…

Something so simple - flour, water and salt - can be so complex. It's not just about a recipe and it's not just about an active starter.

It’s about Passion & Love

When you slice into your crusty, dark, crunchy loaf, exposing the super soft, slightly sour bread, with huge holes, that butter will fall straight through… there’s an overwhelming feeling of

Joy, warmth & pure delight leaving you satisfied and in my case wanting more… please.