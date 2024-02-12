Why is Paris the City of Love?

Well, this is a tough one to answer, but most seem to agree that it's a mix of the city's aesthetic beauty, the abundance of romantic restaurants, and the magical settings we've seen so many times in movies -:
My favourite movies are - the list is endless
my top ten -:
How to steal a million 1966
Funny face 1958
Paris when it sizzles 1964
Casablanca 1942
Charade 1963
Belle de jour 1967
An American in Paris 1951
Gigi 1958
Breathless 1960
Midnight in Paris 2011 - honestly I could add another 10/20…
Paris is always a good idea. by Audrey Hepburn
