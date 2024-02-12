Why is Paris the City of Love?

Well, this is a tough one to answer, but most seem to agree that it's a mix of the city's aesthetic beauty, the abundance of romantic restaurants, and the magical settings we've seen so many times in movies -:



My favourite movies are - the list is endless

my top ten -:

How to steal a million 1966

Funny face 1958

Paris when it sizzles 1964

Casablanca 1942

Charade 1963

Belle de jour 1967

An American in Paris 1951

Gigi 1958

Breathless 1960

Midnight in Paris 2011 - honestly I could add another 10/20…



Paris is always a good idea. by Audrey Hepburn



It’s such a good thing to fill your life with positivity, laughter and share kindness.