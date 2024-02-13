It is the majestic Winged Victory of Samothrace that welcomes you! We are used to seeing her in complete simplicity at the Louvre, there she sets the tone of the exhibition! Paris 2024 atmosphere

The statue of the goddess of victory was excavated in 1863 CE on the Greek island of Samothrace by the French vice-consul and amateur archaeologist Charles Champoiseau.



So impressive and dressed for the Olympics