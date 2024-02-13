Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
162 / 365
It is the majestic Winged Victory of Samothrace that welcomes you! We are used to seeing her in complete simplicity at the Louvre, there she sets the tone of the exhibition! Paris 2024 atmosphere
The statue of the goddess of victory was excavated in 1863 CE on the Greek island of Samothrace by the French vice-consul and amateur archaeologist Charles Champoiseau.
So impressive and dressed for the Olympics
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
846
photos
73
followers
79
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Latest from all albums
159
681
160
682
161
683
162
684
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
11th February 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov, I love the "dress".
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close