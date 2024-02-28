Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
A painting of Konia church painted by Socrates brother…in community building opposite the church.
It’s quite magnificent to see, and a very special memory of him.
Coffee and giggles with Kyriacos
It’s a beautiful walk up the hill breathing in spring.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful painting.
February 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful painting.
February 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great painting. And Well photographed.
February 28th, 2024
