A painting of Konia church painted by Socrates brother…in community building opposite the church. by beverley365
177 / 365

A painting of Konia church painted by Socrates brother…in community building opposite the church.

It’s quite magnificent to see, and a very special memory of him.
Coffee and giggles with Kyriacos
It’s a beautiful walk up the hill breathing in spring.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful painting.
February 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful painting.
February 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great painting. And Well photographed.
February 28th, 2024  
