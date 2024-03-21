Previous
A secret door… minutes away from thé Palais opéra house by beverley365
199 / 365

A secret door… minutes away from thé Palais opéra house

I have an over active imagination Ooo my mind was whizzing with thoughts… the secrets of the opera!

Always keep an open mind…

The words of the French author Marcel Proust:

The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeing new sights, but in looking with new eyes.

Great reflections…
21st March 2024

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
Fabulous find and capture, love the shapes, textures and tones.
March 21st, 2024  
