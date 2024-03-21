Sign up
199 / 365
199 / 365
A secret door… minutes away from thé Palais opéra house
I have an over active imagination Ooo my mind was whizzing with thoughts… the secrets of the opera!
Always keep an open mind…
The words of the French author Marcel Proust:
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeing new sights, but in looking with new eyes.
Great reflections…
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, love the shapes, textures and tones.
March 21st, 2024
