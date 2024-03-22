Previous
The joy of nurturing our plants… by beverley365
200 / 365

The joy of nurturing our plants…

A wonderful Chinese proverb
The best time to plant a tree was 25 yrs ago, the second best time to plant a tree is today!

My son is beginning the challenge of designing his garden from scratch, fortunately his brother is on hand to help.

A perfect time to do it! Springtime! So much fun!
Beverley

