Previous
219 / 365
Continuing to discover ‘the secrets of the opera’
In the heart of Opéra metro the magic of the silhouettes continue to inspire and bring a smile.
From the costume designer to the stage manager, from the musician to the star dancer,
From the makeup artists to behind the scenes team.
it’s so wonderful & listening to the sound experience accompany you through the corridors of the metro is simply fabulous’.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
960
photos
85
followers
102
following
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:41pm
