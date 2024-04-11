Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
Fabulous fun! The secrets of the opera continues
The fabulous immersive visual & audio journey that brings the Paris National Opera to life on the walls of the metro.
All below in the depths of thé palais garnier…
many secrets we’ll never discover I’m sure.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
962
photos
85
followers
102
following
60% complete
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
217
739
218
740
219
741
220
742
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 2:01pm
