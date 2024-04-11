Previous
Fabulous fun! The secrets of the opera continues by beverley365
Fabulous fun! The secrets of the opera continues

The fabulous immersive visual & audio journey that brings the Paris National Opera to life on the walls of the metro.
All below in the depths of thé palais garnier…

many secrets we’ll never discover I’m sure.


Beverley

