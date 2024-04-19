Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
228 / 365
And more…. Silhouettes from the secrets of the Opera…
There are silhouettes representing all the artists and technicians whose involvement is essential in bringing a show alive.
These include musicians, conductors, hairdressers, make-up artists, set-builders, costume designers, directors, light technicians, and of course ballet dancers.
I’m amazed & thrilled I’ve discovered sooo many.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
978
photos
89
followers
113
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Latest from all albums
225
747
226
748
227
749
750
228
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love these!
April 19th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Good silhouettes
April 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close