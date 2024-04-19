Previous
And more…. Silhouettes from the secrets of the Opera… by beverley365
228 / 365

And more…. Silhouettes from the secrets of the Opera…

There are silhouettes representing all the artists and technicians whose involvement is essential in bringing a show alive.

These include musicians, conductors, hairdressers, make-up artists, set-builders, costume designers, directors, light technicians, and of course ballet dancers.

I’m amazed & thrilled I’ve discovered sooo many.

19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these!
April 19th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Good silhouettes
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise