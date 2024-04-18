Previous
‘Les Secrets de l’Opéra’. by beverley365
‘Les Secrets de l’Opéra’.

It continues…

The art is spread over the whole of Opéra metro station and consists of tiny silhouettes depicting scenes from within the Opéra Garnier
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
A wonderful series!
April 18th, 2024  
