The secrets of the opera… by beverley365
The secrets of the opera…

This is sooo fabulous!
transforming the whole metro station into a visually and musically enriched walk, but only for those who would like to stop and look around.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
I love this one
April 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's lovely indeed!
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Ths one looks particularly neat.
April 17th, 2024  
