Previous
The secrets of the Opera… & another one by beverley365
225 / 365

The secrets of the Opera… & another one

Ooo these black silhouettes scattered on the walls of the Opéra metro station in Paris. A project intended to show the behind the scenes of the National Opera… to inspire and uplift your metro journey.

And it does…
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise