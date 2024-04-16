Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
The secrets of the Opera… & another one
Ooo these black silhouettes scattered on the walls of the Opéra metro station in Paris. A project intended to show the behind the scenes of the National Opera… to inspire and uplift your metro journey.
And it does…
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
972
photos
89
followers
113
following
