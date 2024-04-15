Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
The secrets of the Opera metro Art continues …
Silhouettes representing the behind the scenes workman and specialists ‘the fixer uppers’ that are so vital for the running of the opera productions and Palais Garnier inside & out.
So cleverly done…
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice.
April 15th, 2024
