The secrets of the Opera metro Art continues …
224 / 365

The secrets of the Opera metro Art continues …

Silhouettes representing the behind the scenes workman and specialists ‘the fixer uppers’ that are so vital for the running of the opera productions and Palais Garnier inside & out.

So cleverly done…
15th April 2024

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice.
April 15th, 2024  
