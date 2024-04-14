Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
The secrets of the opera at the metro…
These tiny silhouettes on the walls of the metro, capturing moments from behind the scenes of the garnier opera house.
Paying homage to the litany of tiny decisions that create the grandeur of any operatic spectacle.
You can’t help but stop & smile.
Amazingly I managed to take hundred’s+ photos of these black silhouettes over a couple of weekends last month.
Amazing to see…
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
