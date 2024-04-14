The secrets of the opera at the metro…

These tiny silhouettes on the walls of the metro, capturing moments from behind the scenes of the garnier opera house.



Paying homage to the litany of tiny decisions that create the grandeur of any operatic spectacle.



You can’t help but stop & smile.



Amazingly I managed to take hundred’s+ photos of these black silhouettes over a couple of weekends last month.



Amazing to see…



