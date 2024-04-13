Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
Les Secrets de l'Opéra… so many more
Dancers, musicians, artisans, they are part of the cultural installation proposed by the RATP
Apparently this installation will remain in place for several years.
Ooo Artistic works are also being installed on metro line 14… so much to discover when I’m not learning & working.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
966
photos
87
followers
110
following
60% complete
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
219
741
220
742
221
743
222
744
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 2:03pm
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you have time to run around and discover sll these beautiful artworks for us.
April 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
@ludwigsdiana
hi Diana, they are located in the Opera metro 3 lines corridors that run through & around the Opera area, my second visit to find more by chance I found corridors barely used with advertising posters and renovated tiles.
There’s lots of difficult to get corridors , I did go over a bridge between two separate lines which was very creepy… I posted a photo of it … mainly orange and cheery.
I’m still sorting through the photos… this inspiration will be in situ for a good few years whilst the renovations work continues upstairs and downstairs.
I found it curious… and fun.
April 13th, 2024
