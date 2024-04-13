Previous
Les Secrets de l'Opéra… so many more by beverley365
Les Secrets de l'Opéra… so many more

Dancers, musicians, artisans, they are part of the cultural installation proposed by the RATP

Apparently this installation will remain in place for several years.

Ooo Artistic works are also being installed on metro line 14… so much to discover when I’m not learning & working.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
How wonderful that you have time to run around and discover sll these beautiful artworks for us.
Beverley ace
@ludwigsdiana hi Diana, they are located in the Opera metro 3 lines corridors that run through & around the Opera area, my second visit to find more by chance I found corridors barely used with advertising posters and renovated tiles.
There’s lots of difficult to get corridors , I did go over a bridge between two separate lines which was very creepy… I posted a photo of it … mainly orange and cheery.

I’m still sorting through the photos… this inspiration will be in situ for a good few years whilst the renovations work continues upstairs and downstairs.
I found it curious… and fun.
