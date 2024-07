Passion is energy…

“Always go with your passions. Never ask yourself if it’s realistic or not.” — Deepak Chopra



His sourdough starter is nurtured with love

& even has a cute special name.



there’s something very special about hands on working in the boulangerie, I’ve been helping out for a couple of years now, a new skill for me!

poles apart from my career, for me it’s a wonderful kind of therapy…



Monday is the prep day…Monday is a play day.