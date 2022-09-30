Official Top 20 Chart - Week 624

1) Praire-locus by Peter Dulis
2) More Cosmos by *lynn
3) MSM Milky Way by Jane Pittenger
4) Japanese Anemone by Beryl Lloyd
5) Preening by Babs
6) Camarque by Tina
7) Sunflowers In Seattle by gloria jones
8) Teenie tiny droplets by Faye Turner
9) Foggy Clouds by Islandgirl
10) More renovated beach huts by Diana
11) Barn Owl by Shepherdman's Wife
12) Caterina and a cat in Pienza by Junko Y
13) Frog Contemplates Autumn by Taffy
14) Abandoned by haskar
15) blueberry lily by KoalaGardens🐨
16) St. Giles Cathedral by KWind
17) Dinner Time P9240776 by Merrelyn
18) Slow down,the day is long🌻🌞 by Call me Joe
19) Local Heron. by tony gig
20) feather&raindrops by amyK
- Praire-locus by pdulis
- More Cosmos by lynnz
- MSM Milky Way by jgpittenger
- Japanese Anemone by beryl
- Preening by onewing
- Camarque by tstb13
- Sunflowers In Seattle by seattlite
- Teenie tiny droplets by fayefaye
- Foggy Clouds by radiogirl
- More renovated beach huts by ludwigsdiana
- Barn Owl by shepherdmanswife
- Caterina and a cat in Pienza by jyokota
- Frog Contemplates Autumn by taffy
- Abandoned by haskar
- blueberry lily by koalagardens
- St. Giles Cathedral by kwind
- Dinner Time P9240776 by merrelyn
- Slow down,the day is long🌻🌞 by joemuli
- Local Heron. by tonygig
- feather&raindrops by amyk