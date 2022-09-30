« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 624

 by Ross Scrivener on Sep 30th 2022

1) Praire-locus by Peter Dulis

2) More Cosmos by *lynn

3) MSM Milky Way by Jane Pittenger

4) Japanese Anemone by Beryl Lloyd

5) Preening by Babs

6) Camarque by Tina

7) Sunflowers In Seattle by gloria jones

8) Teenie tiny droplets by Faye Turner

9) Foggy Clouds by Islandgirl

10) More renovated beach huts by Diana

11) Barn Owl by Shepherdman's Wife

12) Caterina and a cat in Pienza by Junko Y

13) Frog Contemplates Autumn by Taffy

14) Abandoned by haskar

15) blueberry lily by KoalaGardens🐨

16) St. Giles Cathedral by KWind

17) Dinner Time P9240776 by Merrelyn

18) Slow down,the day is long🌻🌞 by Call me Joe

19) Local Heron. by tony gig

20) feather&raindrops by amyK



Comments
