Official Top 20 Chart - Week 633

1) Windows and Reflections by Taffy
2) Amish Living by Peter Dulis
3) Airstrip by haskar
4) What's she doing? by Diana
5) Not the most comfortable place to sit! by Shepherdman's Wife
6) Male Ruffed Grouse by Islandgirl
7) Captured on the way to the grocery store. by Joan Robillard
8) finding Hope by KoalaGardens🐨
9) Thursday Morning by KWind
10) Stuck by Carole Sandford
11) Looking At the Stars Through the Lighthouse Rays at Twilight by Jane Pittenger
12) The Late Developer by Babs
13) One single rose. by Beryl Lloyd
14) Derelict Outbuildings by Chris Cook
15) Love in the Mist.. by julia
16) Bunnies tails by Dianne
17) Cardinal by Pam
18) It looks as if B & W but no , I liked how it turned out by Dawn
19) Landing Heron. by tony gig
20) Hello There! by carol white
- Windows and Reflections by taffy
- Amish Living by pdulis
- Airstrip by haskar
- What's she doing? by ludwigsdiana
- Not the most comfortable place to sit! by shepherdmanswife
- Male Ruffed Grouse by radiogirl
- Captured on the way to the grocery store. by joansmor
- finding Hope by koalagardens
- Thursday Morning by kwind
- Stuck by carole_sandford
- Looking At the Stars Through the Lighthouse Rays at Twilight by jgpittenger
- The Late Developer by onewing
- One single rose. by beryl
- Derelict Outbuildings by cdcook48
- Love in the Mist.. by julzmaioro
- Bunnies tails by dide
- Cardinal by pamalama
- It looks as if B & W but no , I liked how it turned out by Dawn
- Landing Heron. by tonygig
- Hello There! by carolmw