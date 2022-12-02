« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 633

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 2nd 2022

1) Windows and Reflections by Taffy

2) Amish Living by Peter Dulis

3) Airstrip by haskar

4) What's she doing? by Diana

5) Not the most comfortable place to sit! by Shepherdman's Wife

6) Male Ruffed Grouse by Islandgirl

7) Captured on the way to the grocery store. by Joan Robillard

8) finding Hope by KoalaGardens🐨

9) Thursday Morning by KWind

10) Stuck by Carole Sandford

11) Looking At the Stars Through the Lighthouse Rays at Twilight by Jane Pittenger

12) The Late Developer by Babs

13) One single rose. by Beryl Lloyd

14) Derelict Outbuildings by Chris Cook

15) Love in the Mist.. by julia

16) Bunnies tails by Dianne

17) Cardinal by Pam

18) It looks as if B & W but no , I liked how it turned out by Dawn

19) Landing Heron. by tony gig

20) Hello There! by carol white



