Official Top 20 Chart - Week 677

 by Ross S. on Aug 4th 2023

1) Huge Ball in the Sky by Taffy

2) Canoe Adventures by Peter Dulis

3) Saying goodbye from Sebastian Inlet Cove! by PhotoCrazy

4) One is free now by haskar

5) Sunset at Cleawox by Jane Pittenger

6) Feather with droplets by Faye Turner

7) The view on the hill by Wylie

8) Lilyflower by *lynn

9) Sassy by LManning (Laura)

10) INHALE/EXHALE by Call me Joe

11) A for Abstract apple by Beryl Lloyd

12) Alstroemeria by Shutterbug

13) After the performance by Diana

14) Age is just a number by Debra

15) South Sea by Junan Heath

16) Garlic Galore by Renee Salamon

17) Majesty by carol white

18) Car Wash by Susan Wakely

19) Sunflower by gloria jones

20) Common name Daisy bush belongs to Caleospermum family by Dawn



