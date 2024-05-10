« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 716

 by Ross S. on May 10th 2024

1) Swan Swim by Peter Dulis

2) Waiting patiently by Diana

3) The sleep of the innocent by Kerry McCarthy

4) Dancing Columbines by *lynn

5) Yellow Show Off by Junan Heath

6) Pretty rose and buds...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) Surfers Paradise looking North from Nobby's Beach Headland... by Rob Z

8) Colors of an Urban Sunset by Taffy

9) It's just light by haskar

10) “Painting is an illusion, a piece of magic, so what you see is not what you see.” by John Falconer

11) Clematis by KV

12) Lioness Eating a Leg by Nick

13) Sunset over the hills by Wylie

14) Oh-so-many birds! by Junko Y

15) 2024-05-06 don't rush me by Mona

16) Evening Sky by Carole Sandford

17) Tulips by Faye Turner

18) Lilac by mittens (Marilyn)

19) Gosling by gloria jones

20) Reflections by Joan Robillard



