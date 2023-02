Folk night

Lots of good things at the folk club this perishingly cold night. A floor spot of a tune from Will Allen and a whole evening of Nick Hart performing miserable folk songs (you know the sort of thing - murder, pressgangs and hangings) sung beautifully and accompanied by strong melodic guitar. Very busy with almost all seats taken.3 good things1. Got back on the bike again and cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl.2. Fishmonger was back at the market - bought scallops and king prawns for supper.3. A jug of daffodils - also procured from the market.Skyward https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-26 26 February 2023Walthamstow E17