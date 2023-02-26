Folk night

Lots of good things at the folk club this perishingly cold night. A floor spot of a tune from Will Allen and a whole evening of Nick Hart performing miserable folk songs (you know the sort of thing - murder, pressgangs and hangings) sung beautifully and accompanied by strong melodic guitar. Very busy with almost all seats taken.
3 good things
1. Got back on the bike again and cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl.
2. Fishmonger was back at the market - bought scallops and king prawns for supper.
3. A jug of daffodils - also procured from the market.