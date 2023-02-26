Previous
Next
Folk night by boxplayer
57 / 365

Folk night

Lots of good things at the folk club this perishingly cold night. A floor spot of a tune from Will Allen and a whole evening of Nick Hart performing miserable folk songs (you know the sort of thing - murder, pressgangs and hangings) sung beautifully and accompanied by strong melodic guitar. Very busy with almost all seats taken.

3 good things
1. Got back on the bike again and cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl.
2. Fishmonger was back at the market - bought scallops and king prawns for supper.
3. A jug of daffodils - also procured from the market.

Skyward https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-26

26 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise