Sharky says by boxplayer
Sharky says

Stop working! Still at it gone 7.

Absolutely perishing in the night. Despite having a huge faux fur cover on our duvet, I had to get up in the early hours to find more clothes. And my Facebook feed was full of amazing images of the aurora borealis, perfect conditions for it, with sightings quite far south.

3 good things
1. Working from home day meant I could start a little later after yesterday's late one and a night disturbed by the cold.
2. Homemade soup for lunch, nice and warming.
3. My upgraded security clearance has come through.

Bird feeder suckers https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-27

27 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
