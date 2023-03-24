Anniversary climb

Last year, friends P and L gave us joint birthday vouchers to climb up and over the O2 (the old Millennium Dome if you didn't remember). What a good way to celebrate our 25th (first date) anniversary.
We were wondering if we'd done the right thing as the forecast inclement weather rolled in and out throughout the day - black skies, heavy rain, hail and thunder and lightning.
Breakfast of Veuve Cliquot, smoked salmon bagels and chocolates was a good start though I wondered how I was going to get through a half day of work, tipsy as I was. I managed not to disgrace myself in the odd Teams meeting.
Found all our wet and warm kit in preparation for our climb - full waterproofs and fleeces - and headed to the O2, meeting our first and probably only real challenge - trying not to get sucked into the slipstream of Ed Sheeran girl fans heading into the arena.
Climb was excellent and well organised - safety video, proper harnesses and shoes and a guide taking you up as you ascended, clipped into a safety wire the whole length. At the top is a viewing platform where we had bubbly, took pics and enjoyed the 360 degree views over a twilit London - the curve of the river, the twinkling lights of Canary Wharf and a plane landing at City Airport.
After, we headed to our fave docklands tapas - Bracas Tapas - for pan con tomate, anchovies, gambas, the best patatas bravas and a tarte de santiago. Odd to be inside as we've only ever sat on their terrace. Luckily the very loud group sitting opposite were just leaving as we arrived.
3 good things out of lots
1. Up until about 20 mins before we climbed it was peeing down but the clouds soon started breaking up and we had rainbows!
2. I managed the climb ok even with my still dodgy knees - an initial steep bit then easier sections and coming down backwards on the steep descent.
3. We've lasted 25 years - lots of bickering and the not-so-odd blazing rows notwithstanding.
