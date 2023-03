Anniversary climb

Last year, friends P and L gave us joint birthday vouchers to climb up and over the O2 (the old Millennium Dome if you didn't remember). What a good way to celebrate our 25th (first date) anniversary.We were wondering if we'd done the right thing as the forecast inclement weather rolled in and out throughout the day - black skies, heavy rain, hail and thunder and lightning.Breakfast of Veuve Cliquot, smoked salmon bagels and chocolates was a good start though I wondered how I was going to get through a half day of work, tipsy as I was. I managed not to disgrace myself in the odd Teams meeting.Found all our wet and warm kit in preparation for our climb - full waterproofs and fleeces - and headed to the O2, meeting our first and probably only real challenge - trying not to get sucked into the slipstream of Ed Sheeran girl fans heading into the arena.Climb was excellent and well organised - safety video, proper harnesses and shoes and a guide taking you up as you ascended, clipped into a safety wire the whole length. At the top is a viewing platform where we had bubbly, took pics and enjoyed the 360 degree views over a twilit London - the curve of the river, the twinkling lights of Canary Wharf and a plane landing at City Airport.After, we headed to our fave docklands tapas - Bracas Tapas - for pan con tomate, anchovies, gambas, the best patatas bravas and a tarte de santiago. Odd to be inside as we've only ever sat on their terrace. Luckily the very loud group sitting opposite were just leaving as we arrived.3 good things out of lots1. Up until about 20 mins before we climbed it was peeing down but the clouds soon started breaking up and we had rainbows!2. I managed the climb ok even with my still dodgy knees - an initial steep bit then easier sections and coming down backwards on the steep descent.3. We've lasted 25 years - lots of bickering and the not-so-odd blazing rows notwithstanding.Cheers https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-24 Peacocks and foxes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-24 24 March 2023North Greenwich SE10