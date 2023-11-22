Non-working day but quite busy and at times fraught. Slept much better than the night before but started fretting early about how few clear days we've got to do everything by Christmas as well as what to do with my aunt next week.
Booked us all tickets for A Christmas Carol next week after some message toing and froing and phoning mum to see if she wanted to come (she didn't). Tried to relax in a bath after.
Cycled to the International Supermarket and the Lithuanian shop for top-up shopping and back to find T and B had arrived. Had lunch before T's afternoon appointments. We spent almost the next two hours researching and booking a holiday to Egypt plus flights. Wonderful to do but always quite stressful.
Not much time to relax after, cooked baked potatoes for supper and a squash and carrot soup for tomorrow.
To Dalston in an Uber for M's gig - an intimate basement venue in a trendy bar hence the cocktails. A good night of music featuring an Armenian singer support act and M's self-penned songs of love and saints with the odd folk song. An Uber back too, what luxury - to find that we'd managed to make Dave overdrawn by booking our flights with his card!
I’m looking forward to some Egypt photos.