Margarita by boxplayer
326 / 365

Margarita

My sister and M chatting before M's gig.

Non-working day but quite busy and at times fraught. Slept much better than the night before but started fretting early about how few clear days we've got to do everything by Christmas as well as what to do with my aunt next week.

Booked us all tickets for A Christmas Carol next week after some message toing and froing and phoning mum to see if she wanted to come (she didn't). Tried to relax in a bath after.

Cycled to the International Supermarket and the Lithuanian shop for top-up shopping and back to find T and B had arrived. Had lunch before T's afternoon appointments. We spent almost the next two hours researching and booking a holiday to Egypt plus flights. Wonderful to do but always quite stressful.

Not much time to relax after, cooked baked potatoes for supper and a squash and carrot soup for tomorrow.

To Dalston in an Uber for M's gig - an intimate basement venue in a trendy bar hence the cocktails. A good night of music featuring an Armenian singer support act and M's self-penned songs of love and saints with the odd folk song. An Uber back too, what luxury - to find that we'd managed to make Dave overdrawn by booking our flights with his card!

Family https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-22

22 November 2023
Dalston N16
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
John Falconer ace
Margarita? Where’s the salt around the rim of the glass?
I’m looking forward to some Egypt photos.
November 23rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@johnfalconer yes it wasn't proper!
November 23rd, 2023  
