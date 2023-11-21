Through the wire

A shabby gate into a shabbier little alley off Horseferry Road. On the way back from choir rehearsal - first time back at choir since well before the summer - practising for the carol service in December. Quite drizzly at lunchtime.
Into the office and later in than normal - I'd woken up at 2.30 in the morning and had lain awake for hours so was exhausted. Caroline very kindly got me a cup of tea mid-morning to try and wake me up.
Lots of meetings - a successful one looking at how the new ticket tracking system is working for the team and a couple of dull all-staff ones allowing staff to whinge about the new 60% in the office rule.
Home for fishfinger sandwiches and an early night. Luckily, though sister T and B had been due to arrive this evening, they're not coming till tomorrow now.