Through the wire by boxplayer
325 / 365

Through the wire

A shabby gate into a shabbier little alley off Horseferry Road. On the way back from choir rehearsal - first time back at choir since well before the summer - practising for the carol service in December. Quite drizzly at lunchtime.

Into the office and later in than normal - I'd woken up at 2.30 in the morning and had lain awake for hours so was exhausted. Caroline very kindly got me a cup of tea mid-morning to try and wake me up.

Lots of meetings - a successful one looking at how the new ticket tracking system is working for the team and a couple of dull all-staff ones allowing staff to whinge about the new 60% in the office rule.

Home for fishfinger sandwiches and an early night. Luckily, though sister T and B had been due to arrive this evening, they're not coming till tomorrow now.

21 November 2023
Westminster SW1
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Definitely shabby.
November 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Susan has said it
November 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Not even shabby chic!
November 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Definitely has that grunge feel about it.
November 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Not one of the most salubrious areas!
November 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
I like it. It reminds me of my childhood when such areas were great for hide and seek etc
November 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
has a real urban grit, feel to it box'
November 21st, 2023  
