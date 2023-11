I realise I've been letting the side down on the autumn leaves front so stopped in the park on the way back from Zumba to rectify things. Unfortunately I had to leave the class half way through as my buniony toe started playing up - rather irritating.Working from home day and a nice bright one with no rain. And some excitement first thing among our friends with the announcement of another Bellowhead tour next year.Yellows of autumn https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-20 Children https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-20 20 November 2023Walthamstow E17