Flooded park

Not suffering any of the dire consequences of heavy rainfall being experienced in other parts of the country, but the park is well and truly awash and the gulls are loving it.
Busy Sunday: Sainsbury's delivery and packing away all the Christmas decorations took me well past lunchtime. Walked to the park after to view the flooded playing field and pop into the Radical Landscapes exhibition at the William Morris Gallery - art inspired by landscape with themes of connecting with nature, trespass and belonging, and social and political protest.
Home to plant tulip bulbs, roast white cabbage wedges and practise accordion. Supper of Dave's tagliatelle with the cabbage wedges and watching Murder is Easy.