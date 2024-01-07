Previous
Flooded park by boxplayer
Flooded park

Not suffering any of the dire consequences of heavy rainfall being experienced in other parts of the country, but the park is well and truly awash and the gulls are loving it.

Busy Sunday: Sainsbury's delivery and packing away all the Christmas decorations took me well past lunchtime. Walked to the park after to view the flooded playing field and pop into the Radical Landscapes exhibition at the William Morris Gallery - art inspired by landscape with themes of connecting with nature, trespass and belonging, and social and political protest.

Home to plant tulip bulbs, roast white cabbage wedges and practise accordion. Supper of Dave's tagliatelle with the cabbage wedges and watching Murder is Easy.

Greenham Common Peace Camp https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-07

7 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Helen Jane
Sounds like a day well spent. I've noticed myself just how much the birds seem to enjoy the change of landscape when the water coverage expands.
January 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Dreadful flooding but providing great reflections.
January 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
January 7th, 2024  
