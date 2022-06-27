Sign up
72 / 365
Hungry
I was too far away for my lens.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
6
6
1
1
Animals
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
27th June 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
summer
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Still a cute capture. =)
June 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
