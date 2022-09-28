Sign up
80 / 365
Count Cassoulet
Just waking up from a well deserved nap.
#28 50mm sooc challenge
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
511
photos
98
followers
178
following
21% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th September 2022 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cat
,
vermont
,
maine coon
,
nf-sooc-2022
Lesley
ace
Superb expression.
September 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice black and white kitty!
September 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
