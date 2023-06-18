Previous
This is ... a Cat by corinnec
97 / 365

This is ... a Cat

Cassoulet napping on top of the piano.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
I'll have to take your word for it!
June 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@anniesue Lol a little editing made is even less obvious :-)
June 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very mysterious!
June 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise