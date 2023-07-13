Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
44 / 365
House Building-Progress 8
All the water conduits and the sewer lines are now buried under the gravel. Next step, installing the insulation, the in-floor heating plumbing and then the slab.
Previous progress pics
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-11
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
808
photos
138
followers
218
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Latest from all albums
624
625
626
627
628
629
44
630
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2023 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
summer
,
building
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Things are moving along!
July 13th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
How exciting. When do you estimate completion and move in?
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@dkellogg
Hopefully end of summer 2024!
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close