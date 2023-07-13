Previous
House Building-Progress 8 by corinnec
44 / 365

House Building-Progress 8

All the water conduits and the sewer lines are now buried under the gravel. Next step, installing the insulation, the in-floor heating plumbing and then the slab.


Previous progress pics
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-11
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
Things are moving along!
July 13th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
How exciting. When do you estimate completion and move in?
July 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@dkellogg Hopefully end of summer 2024!
July 13th, 2023  
