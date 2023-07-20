Previous
House Building - Progress 9 by corinnec
House Building - Progress 9

The garage floor double insulation is almost done. This weekend the crew will install in-floor
Heating and early next week the concrete slab will be poured.

Diana ace
How wonderful for you to be close enough to document the building progress.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Very cool, looks like it is coming along nicely
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice progress
July 22nd, 2023  
