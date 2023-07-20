Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
House Building - Progress 9
The garage floor double insulation is almost done. This weekend the crew will install in-floor
Heating and early next week the concrete slab will be poured.
Previous progress:
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2023-07-13
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
814
photos
138
followers
217
following
Tags
house
,
rural
,
building
,
vermont
Diana
ace
How wonderful for you to be close enough to document the building progress.
July 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Very cool, looks like it is coming along nicely
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Nice progress
July 22nd, 2023
