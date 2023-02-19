19th February 2023

It was a beautiful day today and quite mild which was good as we needed to go into Richmond to visit a potential restaurant for Chris’s fortieth birthday lunch in March.



We walked along the river from Teddington to Richmond. We stopped for a while by the Thames Young Mariners and watched a heron fishing - despite the swirling water coming in through the lock at high tide, he still managed to catch two good size fish whilst we are watching.



We continued along the tow path, just stopping to give this friendly horse near Ham House a pat.



The Fat Badger looks a very nice restaurant with good tables and they should be able to accommodate a table for nine. Hopefully we will be booking next week. We got the bus back as Colin’s knee is playing up but we managed well over 10,000 footsteps!

