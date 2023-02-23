23rd February 2023

Over to Steph’s for a trim this morning - these are the impressive trees at the end of her road. Whilst I was at Steph’s Colin was at the gym. When he arrived back we had coffee and then headed into Kingston by bus to try and get birthday presents for Karen - a big challenge for someone who has pretty much everything!



In the evening I drove Colin into Twickenham for dinner with his friends at the Nepalese restaurant that we discovered a while ago with our friends - Panas. I was very good and returned in a few hours to collect him and two others and drop them back home. It sounded a good evening.

