Previous
Next
23rd February 2023 by emmadurnford
54 / 365

23rd February 2023

Over to Steph’s for a trim this morning - these are the impressive trees at the end of her road. Whilst I was at Steph’s Colin was at the gym. When he arrived back we had coffee and then headed into Kingston by bus to try and get birthday presents for Karen - a big challenge for someone who has pretty much everything!

In the evening I drove Colin into Twickenham for dinner with his friends at the Nepalese restaurant that we discovered a while ago with our friends - Panas. I was very good and returned in a few hours to collect him and two others and drop them back home. It sounded a good evening.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise