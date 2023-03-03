Previous
3rd March 2023
62 / 365

3rd March 2023

This morning Sarah and I finally managed to meet up and she was able to print me with my birthday presents which were really nice - a printed bag and cashmere wrist warmers - perfect for use while photographing.

I arrived early and as Sarah was in a meeting in Kingston I had time to browse the shops and bought a jumper and shirt in Uniqlo.

I had bought the cards for Richmond Waterstones with me and after we said goodbye, I caught the train into Richmond as the roadworks in the middle of the town make it very difficult to access without a massive diversion. This trio were keeping warm with me in the waiting room at Kingston station!
Emma Durnford

