3rd March 2023

This morning Sarah and I finally managed to meet up and she was able to print me with my birthday presents which were really nice - a printed bag and cashmere wrist warmers - perfect for use while photographing.



I arrived early and as Sarah was in a meeting in Kingston I had time to browse the shops and bought a jumper and shirt in Uniqlo.



I had bought the cards for Richmond Waterstones with me and after we said goodbye, I caught the train into Richmond as the roadworks in the middle of the town make it very difficult to access without a massive diversion. This trio were keeping warm with me in the waiting room at Kingston station!

