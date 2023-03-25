25th March 2023

Today we had a long drive down to Sussex and close to Pagham Harbour as we had been invited to a friend of Colin’s who moved from Teddington to Sidlesham and was celebrating their 70th birthday. I don’t particularly get on that well with her and didn’t really relish the thought of a long drive but it would be a good opportunity to catch up with others that we know.



The journey wasn’t bad and we got a chance to drive to the coast and watch the crashing waves as the weather was rather bleak. Sadly when we got there it was soon apparent that her husband has the start of alzheimer’s and he seemed confused and a little withdrawn so actually as I like Tony a lot, I am glad we met up before he totally forgets who we are. It was actually a nice afternoon and the champagne flowed although Alisob did not really chat much at all considering the distance we had driven. Coin drove back as I had drunk two much champagne!

