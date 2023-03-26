Previous
26th March 2023 by emmadurnford
85 / 365

26th March 2023

I was quite tired today after yesterdays long journey to Sussex and back. It also didn’t help that the clocks went forward so we lost an hour as well, therefore only a Wordle today!
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
40% complete

