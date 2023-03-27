Previous
27th March 2023
27th March 2023

So, today I spent most of my time trying to get the printer to work. I did eventually manage to get it working as it seemed to have been knocked out when the wifi stopped.

This is the lovely Easter window display in ‘Marys Living and Giving’, they always have such lovely window displays.
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
