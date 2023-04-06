6th April 2023

I was at there Landmark Centre early at 9.30am and for a while it was just myself and Seamus starting the set up. There were a few hiccups as some of the panels were in effect double placed but we managed to work it out. Then I was flat out sorting things and checking the area was ready for the Private View in the evening. This is the first time we have tried to open on the same day as hanging the exhibition and I had had reservations but we managed to do it with a few challenges.



I have a brief hour to reprint some ‘blurbs’, get changed and head back for the Private View. I ended up showing the local MP around the entire exhibition and checking everything was running well.



This is our President Wendy opening the exhibition - we’ve managed it - I’m shattered.

