12th April 2023

Happy 20th (porcelain) wedding anniversary to us!



Twenty Years ago today we officially tied the knot at 3.00pm in the Bredon Suite downstairs and Dumbleton hall and had our reception in the Oak room afterwards.



Unlike twenty years ag when the weather had been unseasonably mild and I did not really need the beautiful blue velvet cloak I had special made, today was intermittent weather. It veered between sudden torrential downpours of rain and then bright sunshine lighting up the banks of daffodils around the grounds



My anniversary present this year (I always theme them) was a pair of bone china mugs I had had specially made with Mr and Mrs Durnford on each and ’20 years of married bliss’ in memory of a family friend Jack Ferneyhough who used the same phrase at his 65th wedding anniversary to his wife Ethel!



We started our day with a very good cooked breakfast and then decided that rather than driving out as the weather was unreliable, we’d stay around the Hall and properly explore the grounds. The field in from of the hall was yet again full of sheep with very little lambs skipping around or standing together in groups under the old oak trees trying to keep dry. I had taken my camera and dodged the downpours in my oh-so-subtle bright yellow rain coat



We had decided before we visited that we would try and recreate some of the photos from our original day which required my tripod and a selfie stick. It was quite a challenge and we did not quite manage it perfectly but we were not far off with todays photos - minus a beautiful sequinned wedding dress and very sharp handmade suit.





We spent the afternoon relaxing in our room before preparing ourselves for our anniversary meal in the evening. We dressed up a bit and took some selfies and enyoedy Bellini cocktails with our free vouchers before we went in to dine. The meal was very good although I could not bring myself to choose the lamb as it had a name which seemed really strange. We enjoyed a bottle of wine and after our dessert the team brought out a slate platter with chocolates and strawberries on it and ‘Happy 20th Anniversary’ written in chocolate which was a lovely touch. It was a lovely end to a special day… roll on the 25th!

