13th April 2023

We enjoyed another very good cooked breakfast this morning before leisurely packing. It was sad to leave Dumbleton this morning and I really hope that it still has the same feel whenever we next visit as there is a big refurbishment planned for later this year.



We had a day planned before we headed back to home. First we drove the short distance to Toddington (not Teddington!) to see the vintage railway there. We timed it very well so that we arrived less than ten minutes before a steam train arrived and there was another in the opposite direction twenty minutes after that.



Afterwards we headed to a battlefield for Colin! He seems to be very keen to visit battlefields - any battlefields from any battle and there was one to find on the outskirts of Evesham cunningly called ‘The Battle of Evesham’. It was a bit difficult to locate and in the event we had to park across a busy road in a residential road. I’ll be honest, there really was not much there beyond the interpretation boards. There was a field of cowslips though which made up for the lack of swords and shields!



We started the drive back but stopped pretty soon on in Stow in the Wold, a classic little Cotswold town, all honey coloured stone, independent shops and a lot of traffic. With a bit of luck we found a are parking space and then headed towards Huffkins tea shop. We have a Huffkins in John Lewis in Kingston although we have never eaten there. This was a lovely place, not cheap but a great end to our anniversary break.

