14th April 2023 by emmadurnford
14th April 2023

It was a very early start today as Colin’s operation on his hand for carpel tunnel surgery had been put forward from the sensible time of 12.30 to 7.30am! It is a strike day for junior doctors so we are actually lucky to not have the surgery cancelled altogether.

Like last time I managed to blag my way onto the ward so could wait with Colin until he was taken into theatre. As before he was literally only gone for forty minutes or so before he was wheeled back in. The nurses were really nice afterwards and bought me tea and biscuits as well.

A little later we were back on the train again into Kingston for coffee and cake and then home. Later in the day whilst Colin was resting up, we had a large delivery of a Peace Lily plant sent by Karen as an anniversary present which was a nice surprise. It looks really well placed in our fireplace - we just need to try and keep it alive now!
Emma Durnford

