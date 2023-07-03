3rd July 2023

The apartment has passed the first night test - good bed and good shower and good toaster!



We walked into the city and we are literally just ten minutes from the city walls. Unfortunately it was grey and then raining so this justified me bringing my bright yellow raincoat. The city is stunning, very old with a mix of architecture. The rain continued and qmycamera stayed in my rucksack for much of the morning. We decided to head somewhere dry and so made our way to the Railway Museum - free entry and with a covered roof, what’s not to like?! I actually love the old steam trains and best of all was the Mallard in all its glory - the fastest steam train in the world. The egg sandwiches for lunch were good as well! We walked to a restaurant I had spotted on TripAdvisor and in the Rough Guide before we left and managed to book a table for tomorrow evening which will be nice. It’s a French place which we don’t normally eat at, but based on the fact we will be touring France for 2-weeks in September, I think we should get in practice.



By the time we had spent a couple hours in the museum the sun had come out, giving a different perspective on the city and persuading us to stop by the infamous Betty’s Teashop. The queue was long, winding around the building and as we didn’t have a booking we went in to purchase two Fat Rascals (have been renamed something more rude by an elderly Aunt of a friend. Back to our apartment to enjoy the Rascals with a mug of tea and the butter that Colin had thoughtfully reminded me to bring for precisely this purpose!



We rested our feet for a bit before heading out a little later to Bella Pasta, purely because I had Tescos vouchers giving us a discount. The city was still buzzing although a little less than earlier in the day and we came across a group of Morris Dancers and people in Victorian dress in the Shambles. Food wasn’t that good in Bella Pasta and they got two orders wrong but it was reasonably priced after I had used the vouchers!



Footsteps today - 16,428



