189 / 365
25th July 2023
Paperwork again today and a brief walk to the shops in the sunshine which makes a change The heat of a month ago is a distant memory. I noticed this beautiful peacock butterfly on the buddleia in the churchyard on my way back from Sainsburys!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
