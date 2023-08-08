Previous
8th August 2023 by emmadurnford
8th August 2023

Not much exciting work today but the bad news was that as we were eating dinner - a soft stir fry - Colin’s tooth/crown totally dropped out. Not a great day today so only Wordle to post today.
Emma Durnford

