9th August 2023 by emmadurnford
9th August 2023

After a number of phone calls and ansaphone replies, Colin eventually got to speak to his dentist and got an appointment for later in the morning. It turns out that is was not a crown but a real tooth although he had root canal treatment some time ago so luckily it’s too painful. I waited in the car park at Strawberry Hill and watch the dog walkers!

Back home for a swift lunch as a few days ago I had booked a slot at the local tip in Kew as we have a number of sacks with garden waste. I managed to get in excess of 12 sacks in the car with the back seats down and it was rather cathartic to drop them all off.

Then a stop at Tescos to stock up on ingredients for a meal on Saturday as we are cooking for Colin’s son Chris and his girlfriend Monika.

This is next door cat Whisky (I feel we are his surrogate parents!) who I am looking after for a couple of weeks whilst our neighbours are on holiday. I made him go out for some fresh air as it was so warm and sunny today but to be honest, he really just wants to sleep beds inside. This is him trying to persuade me that it’s dinner time… at 4.00pm!

Last task of the day was making an ‘Eve’ pudding’ using the fresh eating apples from our neighbours tree - it turned out pretty nicely though I say it myself.
Emma Durnford

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, sweet ginger kitty Whisky! I have a very soft spot for ginger cats - so I would be glad to serve you dinner at 4 PM (and what ever other time you wish to eat)!
August 10th, 2023  
Emma Durnford ace
@kchuk You're very generous - he's on the scrounge! Although he lives next door, he regularly comes to visit us so I keep a supply of munchy snacks in a box in the porch so he can have a saucer of them to keep him going. He's definitely more of a house cat but sadly next door remodelled the back of the house and he no longer has a cat flap and so has to hope to be spotted and let in. He's getting good treatment for the two weeks from me - I go and feed him and then let him out to sunbathe during the day although to be honest he'd rather stay in sleeping on beds!! I'm a dog lover but Whisky has me twisted around his little paw!
August 10th, 2023  
