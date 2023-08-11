Sign up
Previous
Next
220 / 365
11th August 2023
I made a rather impressive summer pudding today ready for tomorrow dinner party (it needs to be chilled over night) and then Colin made his speciality orange sauce in the afternoon.
We are still on ‘Whisky feeding duty’ so this is him enjoying his dinner inside. He’s such a house cat, it takes all my effort to turf him out for some fresh air!!
